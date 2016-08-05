Gab Over The Fence | 8/4

Nice turnout on Friday for the great Bath Duck Race. Carol Heckman was selling duck numbers up to the last minute, while folks gazed at the box of ducks, and Al George tugged on his really big hip boots to wade in the water of the cool Monocacy Creek. People waited along the borough’s iron fence waiting to see the ducks flow by and when they did, they dashed over to the bridge to watch ‘em come to the finish line. Unfortunately, I didn’t win, but I hear a fellow named Carson Silfies did. That’s like the Phillies announcers when people have their name in for a home run, and they say, “Good luck, Carson!” He did, and the lucky duck sailed right on in. Oh well, it was all for a good cause, our local farmers market. . . .The weather was just nice for it, too, no thunderstorms like we’ve been having lately with the heat and humidity. . . .Ye Ed got a notice from Good Shepherd Home down Bethlehem way, in which they’re looking for volunteer helpers. I told him I’d pass the message along, and maybe folks in town can help. Here’s what they’re looking for: People to take residents for walks outside the home at Bethlehem and Raker Center; give guitar lessons for Bethlehem residents; make copies on Allentown Campus; work in their gift shop; write and take picture for the volunteer newsletter; help decorate and tidy resident rooms; help residents learn reading and math; play the organ for special services, and help the hair salon transport patients on the Allentown campus. If you have the spare time, give JoAnn Frey a call at 610-776-3125. By the way, I saw their van on Monday. It has actual pictures of kids who are crippled and getting care from Good Shepherd, painted on the sides of the van. They do a great job, just like the Shriners and St. Jude for the children, and also helping adults rehab after injuries. . . . The carnival season is about over, but I see the 4-Hers are gonna have their fair up at the 4-H Center in Bushkill Township this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The young’uns will be there with their sewing and leather projects, they have a horse show on Sunday, and lots of animals to see every day. As for eating, they have a really good chicken barbecue on Sunday, so order ahead at 610-759-9859. Jan Martin is one of the most active folks with 4-H that I know of and I’m sure she’ll be there. . . . Looks like a big project going on at town hall with concrete blocks scattered all over the parking lot. . . . I hear Betty Fields said she didn’t bring her pajamas, as it promised to be a real long Council meeting on Monday. . . . Gotta do some mowing. See ya!