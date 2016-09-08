Get Fresh This Friday With Two New Food Vendors

submitted by Sarah Fulton

Bath Farmers’ Market is excited to welcome two new food vendors for Friday, September 9.

Atomic Hogs BBQ is returning to Bath after a sold out weekend at Spuds & Suds. Harold is bringing delicious pulled pork and Texas-style beef brisket. Look for, or smell, the smoker parked along Route 329 and stop in for some hot dinner. It’s sure to be going fast.

Ristorante Aida is also coming from Bucks County. Zeni and Almira are bringing byrek, a handmade Balkan specialty, to the market. The triangular hand pies are made from homemade dough and filled with fresh spinach and feta, roasted summer veggies, ground beef and onions and more.

Folk musician Bill Ihling will make his final appearance of the season at the gazebo. Blend of Bath will feature eclectic handmade items and Blendlife smoothie trailer will be whipping up cool, healthy treats, cheesy grillwiches and hummus platters.

As the season progresses, Twin Maple Farms has apples, pears and winter squash coming in. Covered Bridge Farm has a variety of sweet and hot peppers and fresh cut flowers for sale. Don’t forget to shop for Back to School Lunchbox items at many of the vendors’ booths. Grab the fixings for peanut butter and honey sandwiches; popcorn, nuts and beef jerky snacks, or homemade baked goods. Stretch your dollar by using SNAP benefits and give yourself the gift of health. It’s all Fresh on Friday at Bath Farmers’ Market. www.facebook.com/bathfarmersmarketpa.