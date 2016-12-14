Are You Mentally Strong?

I recently read an article on mental toughness and it was fascinating to say the least. It was titled, “13 Things Mentally Tough People Don’t Do” by Amy Morin.

It begins with the fact that they don’t waste time feeling sorry for themselves. Instead they express gratitude, “indulging in self-pity hinders living a full life.” The key is to affirm the good in the world and learn to appreciate what you have. (Morin)

1. If you are a small business owner, self-pity, “poor me” and lack of gratitude will resonate with your employees and, worse yet, resonate with your customers. Stay focused on gratitude.

Another one that popped out at me was that, “They Don’t Fear Taking Calculated Risks.” Instead, they prepare. I had a friend who used to say, “Practice Makes Permanent, not Perfect.” The questions to answer are, “what will it cost, how will it benefit the business, what is the worse thing that could happen and will this risk matter in three to five years?” (Morin)

2. The most successful businesses in the world take risks. There’s a new book out by Steve Harvey called, JUMP -Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance. Whether you leap or jump, prep is always a good idea.

And then there is my favorite, “They Don’t Make Mistakes Over And Over Again.” It’s important to study what went wrong, what you could have done better and how to do it differently next time. Mentally strong people accept responsibility for their mistakes. (Morin).

3. Successful business owners have the ability to look in the mirror and say, “I made a mistake,” followed by, “I’m sorry.” What is amazing about those sincere, simple words is that it ends this mistake and, hopefully, allows you to move on and not repeat it.

During this holiday season, focusing on gratitude, taking a risk once in a while and understanding the process of recovering from a mistake, can and will be life-changing. Try it, you will like it!

