Four Ways To Be The Best Business In Town

Easter shopping must be done on Saturday. The baskets need to be filled; I need to think about the ham, the family and scheduling Easter dinner. I look at all the little items and chocolates that might go in the basket. At the store, no less than three employees go out of their way to say “hello” to me. I thought, “that never happens,” and one of the employees asks if she might help me find something.

Time to check out, the gal at the register was young and extremely friendly. Her boss came up to her and teased her about disappearing one day, they both laughed, he acknowledged me and went off to another cashier. Halley, I say, “It’s really nice to be in such a friendly store, it so rarely happens.”

She responds, get ready for this, she says, “I love it here so much some days I don’t want to go home.”

She went on to say that she was a student at Kutztown University and an intern at this store. She also said she will have a manager’s position when she graduates in June. I had to ask, “What makes this store provide incredible customer service and why are you so excited about having a full time position?”

1. Positive company culture.

2. Expectations are high.

3. Training.

4. Focus on the customer.

Can you imagine shopping at a place where employees love working there so much they don’t want to go home some days?

Can you imagine being the best business in town?

