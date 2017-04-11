Apply To Become A Borough Of Bath Junior Council Member

High school and college students who are interested in learning about their local legislature, are interested in working alongside local representatives, or are simply seeking ways to build their resumes now have the opportunity to join the Borough of Bath Council as a junior member.

Students are invited to submit a 100 word essay to the Borough of Bath outlining the ways they would improve the borough. One winner will be selected to act as the council’s junior member and will be invited to sit in on council meetings throughout the duration of next school year, from September until June.

Students who wish to participate must be a resident of Bath and must submit their essays no later than June 30, 2017. Essays can be mailed to the attention of either Councilwoman Bear-Heckman or Mayor Fiorella Mirabito at the Bath Municipal Building, 215 E. Main Street, Bath, Pennsylvania 18014.

Digital copies of students’ essays can also be emailed to either Councilwoman Bear-Heckman at checkman@boroughofbath.org or Mayor Mirabito at mayor@boroughofbath.org.

There is no better way to make a difference in your community than by getting involved in the decisions that affect it, so students are highly encouraged to apply.