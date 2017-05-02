Moore Township Celebrates Arbor Day With Tree Planting

Moore Township community members gathered at the township’s recreation fields on Friday, April 28 for an Arbor Day celebration courtesy of Davey Tree Expert Company (DTE).

The Ohio-based company planted three Cleveland Pear trees at the recreation fields, and also performed a demonstration on how to properly plant one to inform local residents of the correct ways to plant trees to ensure their continued growth.

All three township supervisors were present at the ceremony, with David Tashner Sr., Dan Piorkowski and Richard Gable all in attendance. Environmental Advisory Council members also showed their support at the planting, with David Shaffer, Peter Locke and Maureen Romano representing the township’s EAC.

Dustin Rhoades, of DTE, praised Cleveland Pears for their tough nature, which he said will help them stand up to varying weather conditions.

“They’re a pretty resilient tree,” Rhoades said. “Pear trees are real resilient to a lot of things. They grow really well.”

Two of the trees were purchased by DTE, with a third tree being donated by the Glenmar Nursery and Garden Center, who DTE expressed much gratification toward.

Tree-related pencils, stickers, seeds and other materials were available at promotional table for interested attendees.

Rhoades was thankful for the opportunity to plant the trees in Moore Township

“We like to give back to the communities we live and work in,” he said.