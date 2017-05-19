Northampton Borough Council Honors Previous Member, Welcomes New

Members of Northampton Borough Council recognized former member Robert Coleman at their May 18 workshop meeting, praising the former council member for his work and dedication to the borough, honoring him with a plaque to show their gratitude. Council also went on to appoint Coleman’s successor, Kenneth Hall, to represent the first ward.

Council President Anthony Lopsonzski Jr. presented Coleman with the plaque, thanking him for his service to the borough and the local community.

“One behalf of everyone up here, and everyone throughout the borough, I want to recognize Bob Coleman for all your effort, time, and everything you’ve put into the borough for the people,” Lopsonzski Jr. said.

Council and all those in attendance gave Coleman a standing ovation as he accepted the plaque.

Coleman, who resigned from council in April due to health concerns, graciously accepted the honor from and recalled his experiences with the community.

“Everything I did was for the people of this borough. I love this borough. I love everything about it,” he said. “The pleasure was all mine.”

Council went on to fill Coleman’s now vacant spot, unanimously appointing Hall, also a member of the borough’s planning commission, to the open seat.

Hall, 58, is the Emergency Management Coordinator for the borough and has also been a captain for the Northampton Fire Department since 1999.

“I’ve put in a lot of time and know the borough well,” Hall said.

To officially become a member of council, Hall will have to fill out an affidavit proving his residency within the first ward, according to Solicitor Steven Goudsouzian. Once the borough receives the affidavit, they will then be able to adopt a resolution at their next meeting to officially make Hall a member of borough council.

Hall was one of three applicants who applied for the vacant position, and Councilman Tony Pristash commended the other two applicants who were not in attendance for their commitment and passion for the borough.

“I hope we can reach out to them to help the borough in other ways and to use their expertise and their time to build a better borough,” he said.

In other business, council unanimously approved a 15-minute loading and unloading zone at 1813 Main Street during business hours. Council also tabled discussions on parking restrictions at the uptown municipal parking lot until correct verbiage and enforceable language is determined to display on the signs.