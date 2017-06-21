Northampton EMS Receives American Heart Association Award

Members of Northampton Borough Council lauded the borough’s emergency personnel at their June 15 meeting, praising them for their actions in the community as well as their recent recognition.

Councilwoman Judy Kutzler announced during the Fire and Health Committee report that Northampton Regional Emergency Medical Services were “once again” recipients of the American Heart Association’s Mission Lifetime EMS Award for the work they did in 2016.

“We’re honored to have this ambulance corps based in our borough where every borough resident is within minutes—their response time is within minutes, it’s incredible,” Kutzler said. “They are so well trained.”

Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski Sr. praised the emergency personnel as well, giving a personal account of his experiences with the ambulance corps.

“I have a distinct honor in the ambulance corps, not only serving for 15 years… I was the very first patient that the new ambulance had, Fred A. Snyder Post 353 had,” Lopsonzski said. “I was the first patient in that vehicle that took me to the hospital and saved my life. Several times over the last few years the ambulance has again saved my life when I had my heart attack and subsequent seizure-type situation. If they can keep me alive, they can keep you alive, too.”

“We got a hell of a group of people here: the fire department, the police department, the road crew, the ambulance services, the fire police. Any organization that serves this borough, they serve it with honor, dignity and pride,” Lopsonzski continued.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst echoed the sentiments of Kutzler and Lopsonzski, saying, “Congratulations to the ambulance corps. They do a really good job.”

According to Kutzler, the Northampton Regional EMS’s 2016 Activity Report has been received and is on file for viewing if any resident would like to review

In other business, council also made a motion to allow the Borough of Catasauqua to use Northampton Borough’s portable band trailer on Saturday, Sept. 16 at no expense, for the dedication of Catasauqua’s new municipal complex.

Catasauqua Mayor Barbara Schlegel and Councilman Gene Schlegel were in attendance at the meeting and extended their thanks to Northampton Borough Council.

Council members also passed a motion to approve a partial closing of East 19th Street from August 7 through August 11. The street will be closed between Washington and Lincoln avenues from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on the aforementioned dates.

Councilman Keith Piescienski also made a motion for the borough advertise for the position of Police Chief in Northampton after Northampton Borough Council accepted the retirement of Police Chief Ronald Morey at their June 1 meeting.