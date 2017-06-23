Moore EAC Reviews Electronic Recycling Totals

Members of Moore Township’s Environmental Advisory Council reflected on successful efforts to recycle electronics at their June 13 monthly meeting, looking over totals from events within Moore Township, as well as recent totals from multi-municipal events at Nazareth Middle School.

This year, with Moore Township participating at the electronic recycling event in Nazareth for the second time, the event saw 513 cars come through with 52 of them coming from Moore Township. The event brought in 55,578 pounds worth of recyclables.

The turnout in 2017 saw a slight decrease from the year prior, as 645 cars dropped off materials in 2016, and 62 cars came from Moore Township.

Moore Township previously held their own electronic recycling events from 2011 to 2015. The township’s inaugural event brought 160 cars to the municipal building for a yield of 15,726 pounds of recyclables. In 2012 the totals jumped to over 600 cars for 58,718 pounds of recycled electronics.

From 2013 to 2015 the event was held at Moore Township Elementary school. In 2013 and 2014 the township collected over 48,000 pounds of electronic recyclables each year, and 2015 saw the township take in over 60,000 pounds, including 36,760 television sets.

EAC Member Peter Locke suggested that the council should try and get Northampton County more involved in such events, and suggested holding multiple electronic recycling events per year because the wait time for the events is so long.

Members also had an extended discussion about various items relating to the township’s Appalachian Trail Park.

The EAC looked over the establishment of new rules for the park, including allowing trapping and hunting, allowing primitive camping by permit, and banning dumping. The council also discussed potential hours of operation, and how primitive they would like trails to be going forward.

In addition, following the theft of the Appalachian Park Trail’s sign, the EAC discussed plans to purchase a replacement. The company that originally produced the sign is no longer in business, so members had to weigh options about the best way to move forward.

Tashner suggested the EAC look to purchase a cheap replacement in the short term, and apply for grant money to replace the temporary sign with a more fitting replacement.

The next Moore Township EAC meeting will be on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m.