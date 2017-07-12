Notes From Moore Township’s July BOS Meeting

The Moore Township Board of Supervisors received a barrage of updates at their July 6 monthly meeting, hearing multiple briefs from respective departments on safety, recreational, preservational and environmental business.

In the recreation department report, Supervisor Richard Gable said that the township is beginning to look into purchasing materials to construct a portable stage for community days. Gable suggested building a structure that has wheels and can be put together in sections so it can be easily moved.

Gable said that the township will not be able to use Northampton Borough’s portable band shelter this year due to scheduling conflicts, so the township may as well look into building an alternative structure.

Gable suggested the township set aside roughly $1,500 to purchase materials to build the structure that is approximately 24 feet by 16 feet.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Gable said.

Supervisors Chairman David Tashner stressed that any potential structure would have to be kept portable, so the township does not have to adhere to any adverse regulations.

“If we create any kind of permanent structure, it’s going to have to fall under Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Labor & Industries (L&I) regulations,” Tashner said.

The board went on to approve the funds so they can build a structure if they are unable to secure one for upcoming community days.

The Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company detailed in their fire and ambulance reports that the month of June saw 59 fire calls for a total of 495 man hours, 60 ambulance calls for a total of 240 man hours and 162 total hours of fire and ambulance training.

Moore Township’s Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) reported that they are looking into purchasing an affordable replacement for the township’s Appalachian Park sign that was stolen. Peter Locke of the EAC also announced that the council will have a set of finalized and recommended rules for the park at the next board of supervisors meeting. EAC members have also been evaluating trails within the park.

The board of supervisors motioned to allocate $159,400 to the township’s land preservation board toward land preservation efforts to secure a particular property. Bob Romano, chairman of the township’s land preservation board, said that as of the current date, the township has preserved 33 farms and approximately 2,000 acres, with two additional properties set to be secured in August.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be on August 1 at 7 p.m.