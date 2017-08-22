East Allen Residents Voice Opposition To Warehouse At Public Hearing

Residents in East Allen Township came out en masse to Northampton Area High School on August 16 to send a message to both township leaders and local developers: they don’t want another warehouse in the township.

A public hearing to consider the rezoning 155 acres from agricultural use to light industrial/business park use at the bequest of The Rockefeller Group Development Corporation was held on August 16, after the original hearing was postponed back in May. The postponement came after the township’s municipal building was unable to accommodate the amount of residents who showed up.

The land at the center of the hearing is 155.03 acres on the western side of Weaversville Road, in the southwesternmost part of the township. The land is currently leased to a farmer by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA), which currently owns the land and plans to sell the property to Rockefeller. If rezoned, the land would accommodate a logistics center-style warehouse, according to Clark Machemer, Rockefeller’s senior vice president and regional development officer for the company’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey region.

“What we’re proposing is to meet the needs of the logistics world,” Machemer said.

The logistics center would be directly adjacent to the FedEx Ground center slated for Allen Township, which is expected to be the largest of its kind in the country.

According to Machemer, Rockefeller will ban tractor trailers from entering or exiting onto Weaversville Road. All tractor trailer traffic would be directed west from the site out to Willowbrook Road. Tractors would take Radar Drive to Willowbrook Road, and then make their way onto Race Street and Airport Road to reach Route 22.

Rockefeller representatives say the center would create jobs and provide for economic development within the community. LNAA Chairman Michael Dowd said that if the airport authority’s land is sold to Rockefeller, it would provide tax revenue for the township since land owned by the LNAA is tax-exempt.

Additionally, Machemer said the warehouse would create hundreds of permanent jobs, hundreds of construction jobs and could bring in anywhere from $1.5 million to $2.5 million in tax revenue to the township.

“If you look holistically, this is economic growth and development,” Machemer said. “We felt this was smart development since growth has occurred around it. It is near existing infrastructure… it’s near population centers for people that would be employed within here.”

The benefits proposed by Rockefeller did little to quell the frustration and outrage felt by many of the township’s residents, who lined up throughout the auditorium to both ask questions and air their grievances.

“How are you going to enforce the truck traffic coming out?” Resident Georgiann Hunsicker asked.

Hunsicker, who is running for a position on the township’s board of supervisors, said trucks aren’t supposed to travel on Monocacy Drive but commercial drivers still use the road anyway. She fears that the same result will occur on Weaversville Road.

“They really don’t listen to what the rules are,” she said. “Who’s going to enforce the trucks not coming out?”

Machemer said the a combination of signage and physical structures will be used to deter tractor trailers from using Weaversville Road.

Hunsicker also believes that the current infrastructure is not suited to handle the type of truck traffic that the development will bring.

“We need new roads. We need a foundation before all this stuff is going to be built,” she said. “Our infrastructure cannot handle it.”

Joe Rentko, another township resident, had concerns that the developers aren’t truly bothered by the residents’ unease. He expressed his concern to Dowd and said:

“You said that as you and your Rockefeller friends are considering this, that you’re sensitive to the residents in the area. What I see with this 155 acres is beautiful, peaceful farmland. And you’re here tonight requesting to change the land that people bought their homes based on, and their living area based on—that peaceful farmland—to truck noises, diesel fumes and tons of new traffic. I just wondered if you could explain how that’s being sensitive to the residents in the area?”

Dowd said that offering residents opportunities to discuss issues of importance about the project is the best way that developers can take community concerns into account.

“We’re here to share some ideas with you and to hear your response. Our goal is to hear what the residents have to say,” Dowd said. “If we didn’t come here I think we wouldn’t be sensitive to your needs.”

“You think making this request is being sensitive to the residents?” Rentko asked.

Resident Bob Bonczek was one of many township residents to engage in the discussion with Rockefeller and LNAA representatives. But his most memorable interaction of the night was not his questions for them, but the question he asked his fellow residents.

“You said you want to hear what the public has to say? Is there anybody here in the public that wants this project?” Bonczek asked.

He was met with a resounding “No!” from the hundred or so residents in the room.

Due to time restrictions set by the school district, the hearing reached its three-hour time limit and no decision was made on the rezoning request. The hearing will be continued on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Northampton Area High School auditorium.