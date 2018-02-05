During their meeting on Thursday, February 1, the Northampton Borough Council granted conditional final approval of the planned Willow Brook Farm Trust Development. This move follows the Planning Commission’s January 10 decision to grant conditional final approval on the proposed Howertown Road development project.

There are six conditions the development must meet. Among them are that the developers must pay all relevant costs and fees, including a $3,000 fee per new building lot that will be added toward the borough’s general fund. Homeowner’s association documents must also be drafted. In addition, developers will be responsible for all sewer-related issues.

Finally, developers will also be required to provide traffic counts in order to help the borough decide whether or not improvements to intersections in the area must be made. Developers will be responsible for all traffic improvements, something that has been discussed and debated at previous meetings between the borough and Willow Brook Farm Trust. The intersection of Howertown and Bullshead Roads has been one of great concern. As congestion in the area increases, a traffic light there may be warranted.

Robert Dwyer, consultant for the Willow Brook Farm Trust, anticipates construction beginning in June 2018. The clubhouse will be moved and the golf course will be condensed. He told council that he will come back in the future with presentations on the project’s progress. Plans for the project, which spans Allen Township, North Catasauqua, and Northampton Borough properties, will include single family homes, apartments, shops, trails, and open space.

Other news in Northampton:

Borough resident David Haberacker appeared before council to complain of a fence built by Allen Township residents on Northampton Borough property. The request for the fence was denied when it was submitted, yet the Allen Township residents built the more than 6-foot fence anyway. Haberacker compared the fence to a “wall” and said he would like something to be done about it. He said the individuals who built the fence are also using the land as a dumping ground for grass clippings.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said he will reach out to Allen Township supervisors.

“If that fence is on borough property, send a letter,” said Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr., “Move it in 30 days or tear it down.”