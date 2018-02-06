During the monthly Borough of Bath Council meeting on Monday, February 5, the Bath Social Hall presented the Bath Volunteer Fire Department with a check for $1,000. Jimmy Pasquariello of the Bath Social Hall gave the donation to Fire Chief Emilio DeNisi.

During a previous council meeting, council and Pasquariello discussed donating funds to the fire department in order to help the volunteer department meet its budget. Following the meeting, Pasquariello met with the social hall’s board and membership. The generous donation came from extra money in the social hall’s entertainment fund.

Events and memberships are how the social hall acquires a majority of its funds. Over the years, the social hall has become known for its many events for children, such as the annual Dream Come True bike run.

“You would be amazed [at] what we do,” said Pasquariello.

The funds are much appreciated by DeNisi and the entire volunteer fire department, which is currently applying for grants to meet other needs in its budget.

Led by Captain Chris Keenhold and Harrell Geter, the fire department applied for and was awarded a nearly $13,000 grant for new rescue tools. This grant enables all trucks to have identical equipment.

The fire department has also recently applied for a $150,000 FEMA grant for new Scott packs. The recipients of the grant will be named sometime after April.

“We are going to keep plugging away,” DeNisi says of his department’s grant applications.

Other news in Bath:

Council is establishing two special committees and is seeking the help of residents.

The first committee is the borough’s Rental Inspection Committee. The committee will not be implemented until 2020.

“[We are] looking to get it right the first time,” said Council President Mark Saginario.

Borough Manager Brad Flynn; council members Carol Bear-Heckman, Phyllis Andrews, and Tony Kovalovsky; and CodeMaster will participate in the committee. Council is also seeking three borough residents to serve.

In addition, council is putting together a Legislative Law Committee, the purpose of which will be to look at and update old borough laws. Council is seeking three residents and three business owners to serve.

Finally, council motioned to move Bikes on Broad off Broad Street due to concerns over noise and traffic. The May 19 event will instead take place on Allen Street, from Horner Street to George Wolf Elementary. Vendor tents will be set up in Ciff Cowling Field while food trucks and bike displays will line the street. The name of the event will change to “Bikes in Bath.”