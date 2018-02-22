Members of Northampton Borough Council voted unanimously at their Feb. 15 meeting to approve a car show and craft fair in the borough to benefit two charitable military-focused organizations.

The board approved the request of Paul and Jody Sain-Mellner, who will be running the car show and craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Canal Street Park. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with proceeds going to Mission 22 and the Lehigh Valley chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America.

John Graberitz, a borough resident who is involved in the car show’s planning, said he hopes to see about 50 to 150 cars at the event.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said he expects the event to go well while praising the mission of the event.

“I think that it would be a very nice gesture and they would do an incredible job,” Brobst said.

Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski Sr. agreed. He applauded the organizers for their choice of charitable organizations.

“I’d like to commend you on your choices of places to donate the money,” Lopsonzski said.

Mission 22 is an organization dedicated to preventing veteran suicide by providing mental health treatment to veterans in need. Blue Stars Mothers is an organization which provides care packages, letters and support to veterans and families of veterans.

The rain date for the event is Saturday, Nov. 3.

In other business, the council approved the hiring of Michael McGonigle as a part-time police officer for the borough. McGonigle recently retired from the Lehigh Township Police Department, and would need little training before beginning his service to the borough, according to Brobst.

In additional police-related business, Police Chief Bryan Kadingo suggested holding a picnic for all borough dignitaries and employees. Council was very favorable to his suggestion and approved his request that the borough’s Municipal A Pavilion be set aside for a picnic on Saturday, June 30. Borough council also waived the rental fee for the event.