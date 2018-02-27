During the monthly meeting of the Colonial Regional Police Commission on Monday, February 26, Colonial Regional Police Department officers were recognized by Chief Roy Seiple and State Representative Marcia Hahn for their professionalism, perseverance, and dedication.

Families, friends, and community members were in attendance to support the 16 officers who received Lifesaving Awards and Merit Awards. Lifesaving Awards are issued to officers who have saved the lives of community members by using methods such as CPR or Naloxone. Merit Awards are issued to officers who have used CPR or Naloxone to save a life, but the subject succumbed to his or her condition. A Merit Award is also issued to an officer who may have put his or herself in harm’s way to assist in an incident. Many of the CRPD officers awarded during the ceremony had saved the lives of individuals who suffered from opioid overdoses.

“It is never routine,” Chief Seiple said of a police officer’s day-to-day tasks. “Saving a life takes a toll on you…Being a police officer is one of the best and worst jobs you can have.”

“Why are we policemen?” he asked. “[Because of the] personal satisfaction out of knowing every call we get, we can handle.”

Representative Hahn recognized the families of the officers.

“We all want to make sure they come home to you,” she said.

There were 29 awards presented to the 16 CRPD officers. The officers who received commendations include:

Officer Frank Epser – The Aggressive Driving Enforcement Award and the Lifesaving Award

Officer Ron Nigro – Two Lifesaving Awards

Officer Justin Schippang – Three Lifesaving Awards

Officer Andrew Laudenslager – Two Lifesaving Awards

Sgt. John Harmon – Three Merit Awards

Officer Keith Kulp – Two Merit Awards

Officer Gary Young – Merit Award

Officer Jeffrey Waselus – Three Lifesaving Awards

Sgt. Darrin Wendling – Lifesaving Award

Officer Chris Templeton – Three Lifesaving Awards and one Merit Award

Officer Matthew Antonucci – Merit Award

Sgt. Michael Enstrom – Lifesaving Award

Officer Jason Spirito – Merit Award

Officer Thomas Mahalick – Lifesaving Award

Sgt. George Cuchran – Merit Award

Officer Robert Ryan – Merit Award

Chief Seiple commended the officers’ professionalism, courtesy, and compassion.

“There is no doubt your assessment and your quick action saved these victims’ lives,” he said.