Allen Township supervisors voted 4-1 to amend the township’s official map during their meeting on Tuesday, March 13 in order to make Stagecoach Road “history.”

Residents living on the road petitioned for its permanent closure. The road, on private property, was once a township road but is currently a cul-de-sac. The road has not been used by the township in over 21 years and residents are seeking a way to ensure the road is never opened.

As township solicitor B. Lincoln Treadwell, Jr. explained, the township’s official map lists Stagecoach Road as a “historic trail until reopened.” He recommended taking “until reopened” out of the map’s language to make residents “more comfortable.”

However, Treadwell warned that this does not guarantee that a future board of supervisors will not reopen the road. However, to do so, supervisors would have to go through a long “road opening” process that would include somehow acquiring the property.

Several residents of Stagecoach Road were in attendance during the meeting and expressed their determination in preventing the road from ever being opened both now and in the future.

“We do not want that road to become a through street,” said Robert Hosking, speaking on behalf of residents. “We will achieve that objective somehow.”

Supervisor Dale Hassler made a motion to follow Treadwell’s recommendation and change the map’s language and “close the books” on both Stagecoach Road and Woodmore Road, another “historic trail.”

“They are history. They are gone…and I think that is fine,” he said.

In addition to the motion on Stagecoach Road, supervisors also made a motion to send a letter to The Rockefeller Group to express displeasure in the status of the FedEx warehouse construction.

“They are really not where they need to be,” said township engineer Robert Cox. “[The] timeline is not being met.”

Supervisor Gary Behler said supervisors should write a letter “expressing our displeasure.”

While Chairman Larry Oberly acknowledged that the weather has not been “conducive” to the project, the township “still needs to say something.”

Finally, supervisors talked about ways they can reward and incentivize volunteer firefighters. Due to residency requirements, not every firefighter would benefit from income tax breaks or stipends.

Hassler, also the township’s fire chief, said that “showing appreciation is more than just giving money out.”

Hassler suggested the township sponsor an outing or “something they [firefighters] would enjoy…[and] everyone would benefit from.”

Township manager Ilene Eckhart suggested “quarterly incentives” like outings, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more, “to build camaraderie.”

A subcommittee was formed to discuss more options and ideas.

The next board of supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Allen Township Fire Company.