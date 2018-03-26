During its March 14 meeting, the Borough of Bath Council met with the new developer of Bath View Condos. Justin Huratiak, who has experience developing other commercial and residential properties, would like to take over the previously stalled condominium project.

Original plans for the condominium located on Route 512 included two condo buildings and a possible strip mall. Currently only one building sits on the site. After the original developer went bankrupt, the project was never completed.

Huratiak is currently under agreement with the bank in control of the property. He would like to put several small buildings in the footprint of the undeveloped second condominium. However, he must first finish the land development checklist the original developer left incomplete. Huratiak is entering an escrow and will continue with legal and engineering requirements.

Other news in Bath:

Jimmy Pasquariello, President of the Bath Social Hall, announced that the social hall and the Bath Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a joint fundraiser event on July 21.

Called “United We Ride,” this event will feature plenty of bikes, food, and vendors. The organizations are currently petitioning PennDOT to close Route 512 for the event and also asked council to temporarily lift the borough’s ban on open containers.

Proceeds from the event will be split 50-50 between the two organizations.

In other business, council compiled a list of borough roads that meet requirements for highway aid and liquid fuels. Council intends to go through the list.

Council also addressed the power outages from the March 2 storm. The borough opened up George Wolf Elementary School as a shelter. Two volunteer nurses were even onsite. Blankets were donated from the Red Cross and food was donated from My Place Pizza Restaurant.

George Wolf Elementary School was commended for its help, as was Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, who was proactive in working alongside Met-Ed as it restored the borough’s power.

Finally, Councilwoman Cynthia Anderson announced her resignation at the end of council’s meeting. The borough is currently accepting letters of interest and resumes from residents who wish to fill Anderson’s position. Resumes will be accepted at the borough’s municipal building until March 30.