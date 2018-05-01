At the April 30 Borough of Bath Council meeting, borough manager Brad Flynn announced that Verizon Wireless has contacted the borough and expressed interest in installing a monopole tower on borough property.

This tower, which would stand anywhere from 110 to 130 feet tall, would be situated on the public works yard. Capacity problems have caused Verizon customers to drop calls and disconnect. This tower would help solve those issues.

Flynn acknowledged that such towers are controversial issues. However, he stressed the tower would use “non-ionizing,” safe rays. Such towers are also “over engineered” and have been proven to withstand hurricanes.

Another added bonus, Flynn said, would be the upgraded emergency services the tower would provide to the fire department. Radio communications would improve substantially.

Finally, the borough would also benefit economically. The tower would be owned by a private company and Verizon would serve as a tenant. Other wireless companies may also serve as tenants, paying a straight lease to the borough.

They are benefits that the borough may not get from any offer in the future.

“You partake and you may benefit from [it] or push it off and something else happens along the way,” explained Flynn.

Verizon and its team of engineers will be visiting the borough to cite the proposed spot.

Council President Mark Saginario also expressed an interest in having Verizon attend a future council meeting and address borough residents.

Other news in Bath:

Borough Council passed an ordinance 6-0 officially withdrawing from the Colonial Regional Police Commission. This will take effect on July 1, 2018, when Pennsylvania State Police will take control of police services in the borough.

“This is very sad,” said Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, who had worked with the Colonial Regional Police Department. “But this worked for us for 20 years and now it is time to move on.”

“This is step one of opening a new chapter professionally and financially,” added Saginario.

Randy Roberts, President of the Bath Lions, talked to council about the disbandment of the Bath Lions football and cheerleading programs. He said that the extra money from the program is in an escrow in case anyone wants to restart the sports teams.

Roberts also said that the trophies are available for any former coaches and kitchen equipment has been donated to the borough.

“Hopefully the field will still be used and used wisely,” said Roberts. “I hope somebody will come alongside and pick it up.”

“You gave [it] a lot of heart and soul,” praised Mayor Mirabito.

Council has put together a rental inspection committee composed of council members and borough residents. The committee will take steps to help council research, plan, and draft a possible rental inspection ordinance. The timeline for this ordinance, however, is 2020.

“[Let us] not make the same mistakes as other municipalities,” urged Saginario.