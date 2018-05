Calling all restaurants, food trucks, etc.! We are looking for the best dish in the area. Submit a photo of your establishment’s best dish along with a description and information on where our readers can find it. Entries and Voting begins May 2nd and ends June 1st. The winner gets bragging rights and a feature article in our popular food and beverage supplement “The Dish” which comes out June 14th. We can’t wait to see what some of our favorite eateries are serving up!