submitted by Lehigh Township Police Department

At 6:42 p.m. on Monday, May 7, Lehigh Township Police were dispatched to the area of Riverview Drive just south of Lehigh Drive for the report of a motor vehicle crash, motorcycle versus car.

A Mercedes Benz 300 series, driven by Mhamd Elashram, 64 of Bath, was making a U-turn on Riverview Drive to head northbound. A Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle, driven by Jason Orlando, 28 of Palmerton, was traveling east on Lehigh Drive. Witnesses advised police the motorcycle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. Orlando’s motorcycle struck Elashram’s Mercedes. Orlando and his passenger, Taylor Hutnick, 26 of Palmerton, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both Orlando and Hutnick were wearing helmets. Both were transported by Penn Star Helicopter to St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. Hutnick sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Elashram was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital Bethlehem Campus and was treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation to determine the speed and other factors related to the crash. Lehigh Township’s crash reconstruction officers were on scene until 1:45 a.m. when the roadway was reopened.

Assisting Lehigh Township Police were Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company, Northampton Regional EMS, NOVA EMS and Walnutport Fire Company.