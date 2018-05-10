Representatives from PennDOT appeared before the Moore Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 1 to talk about upcoming bridge construction on Route 248. Construction on two separate bridges over the Hokendauqua Creek in western Moore Township will commence in spring 2019 and require detours for both trucks and cars. Due to stream restrictions that are intended to protect creek life, all construction will be completed by fall 2019.

The two bridges in question were inspected by PennDOT and determined to be in poor condition. Bryan Clark, a consultant for PennDOT, explained that both bridges will feature two eleven-foot lanes and eight-foot shoulders. Minor roadway construction will also take place.

Cars will be detoured using all state roads, consisting of Allen Drive, Kreidersville Road, Howertown Road, and Old Carriage Road. This detour will be roughly 5.9 miles long. Meanwhile, trucks will be picked up in Bath and detoured on Routes 978 and 946, a detour that will be 13 miles.

Also during Moore Township’s Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors motioned to close the First Regional Compost Authority on Sundays until further notice so staff can keep up with the influx of materials dropped off. As Supervisor Richard Gable, who made the motion said, the compost authority is currently “inundated.”