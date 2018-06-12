Bath Farmers’ Market is pleased to announce the winner of the second annual Little Miss Strawberry Contest.

Four-year-old Nora Yost of Bath was awarded first prize, which included a gift basket and a pint of strawberries from Twin Maple Farms, as well as a tiara and sash.

Ten-year-old Mercy of Bath and 23-month-old Charlotte of Northampton came in second and third respectively.

Members of the market steering committee voted on the contestants whose only task was to arrive in their “berry best” attire to be presented to the crowd.

The market organizers thank the children and their parents for their participation and support.

The contest is a recent addition to the markets Strawberry Fest which also featured strawberry white chocolate peanut butter at the Peanut Butter and& More booth and strawberry pistachio biscotti at Annarella’s Bakery.

Check the market calendar for upcoming festivals and events at www.facebook.com/BathFarmersMarketPA.