On Wednesday, June 13, at approximately 10 a.m., Lehigh Township Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Blue Mountain Drive for a tractor trailer into the woods. The truck, an International Truck tractor pulling a flatbed trailer, was traveling down the mountain on Blue Mountain Drive. As the truck traveled through the sharp curve, the truck jack-knifed and left the roadway. The truck was operated by Keyller Gonzalez, 26 years old of Allentown. Gonzalez was not injured in the crash. The truck Carrier is Phil Logistics, 274 Butler Ave., Butler, PA.

Speed was a factor in the crash and the truck is being held pending a post crash inspection. The roadway was closed for over an hour for tow crews to extricate the truck from the woods.

On Thursday, June 14, at 7 a.m. Lehigh Township Police were dispatched to Route 248 and Indian Trail Road for a two vehicle head-on crash involving a tri-axle Freightliner dump truck and black Chevrolet Malibu. The Freightliner was driven by Dilman Carrillo, 52 years old of Jersey City, NJ, and the truck was fully loaded. The company who owns the truck is Zelia Trucking Inc. of Colonia, NJ. The Freightliner was traveling westbound on 248 negotiating the curve at Indian Trail Road.