The latest trend of lip-syncing law enforcement that is currently sweeping the nation has reached the Lehigh Valley, Bushkill Township to be more specific.

The lip sync challenge, which started in Texas and quickly spread across the country, involves law enforcement officers recording themselves “singing” to popular songs.

On Sunday night the Bushkill Township Police Department uploaded their version of the challenge on YouTube (Bushkill Township Lip Sync) and currently has almost 8,000 views. Officers Nate Correll, Crystal Happel, Casey Snyder and John Zwally participated in the video, recording it on their own time.

With all the devastating news out in the world today, the light-hearted lip sync challenge is a breath of fresh air and allows the community to see the officers have a little fun and let their guard down.

The Bushkill Township Police Department ends their video by challenging Slate Belt, Moore Township, Nazareth and Upper Nazareth Township Police Departments to participate. Which brave department will be next?