The 13th Annual Bikers Remembering Bikers Memorial Ride and Block Party was held by the Bath Fire Social Hall on Saturday, July 21. Over one hundred motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts alike came out to show their support for both the Dream Come True Blue Ridge Chapter and the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, who joined together with the Bath Fire Social Hall for the first time in the event’s history. Proceeds from the event were split in half, benefiting both organizations and their important causes.

Two “Dream” children and their families were in attendance to see the bikes take off for their nearly two-hour memorial ride through scenic Northampton County.

The ride, which was started by the late “Big” Al Warner, helps Dream Come True grant the wishes of seriously, chronically, and terminally ill children.

Dr. Ed Miller, on the board for the nonprofit’s Blue Ridge Chapter, looks forward to the event every year and sometimes even joins in on his own bike.

“It is a great run,” he said. “The people here are really nice. We are really appreciative.”

Seeing the people who come together, dedicating their time and money to make the event and the children’s wishes possible, is something event organizer and Bath Fire Social Hall president Jimmy Pasquariello looks forward to as well. He makes it his personal mission to greet everyone at the event and thank them for coming.

“I know everyone by name,” he says.

He also makes it his mission to talk to the children. After all, he says, “this is all for them.” When Sean Miller, one of the “Dream” children arrived at the event, he and Pasquariello greeted the crowd with smiles and high fives.

Members of Borough Council and State Representative Marcia Hahn were also in attendance to show their support, while fourteen community businesses and organizations served as sponsors. After their run, riders enjoyed food provided by Grumpy’s BBQ and the Bath firefighters, as well as beer from Banko. They could also try their luck at a tricky tray raffle.

Those who were unable to make the event, but would still like to support either Dream Come True Blue Ridge Chapter or the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, can make a check payable to either organization and send it to the Bath Fire Social Hall. They can also visit www.dreamcometrue-brc.org to make a donation to Dream Come True.