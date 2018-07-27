The Great Bath Duck Race returns to Keystone Park and the Bath Farmers’ Market this Friday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. Chances are just $5 and the first place winner gets $250 in cash. Follow up winners will receive prizes donated by local businesses, such as gift cards or goods. Tickets are on sale around town and at the Bath Farmers’ Market. The ducks will be placed in the creek at Keystone Park and collected at the Clock Park in the center of town. Buy your lucky duck today.

Following the market, families are invited to stay for a free movie night in Keystone Park of the classic film “The General,” starring Buster Keaton at 8:30 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Pick up something to eat at the market and enjoy the show.

This is the final week that Faber Liquors will be at the market. Stop by for naturally flavored vodka, gin and coconut water rum. Samples available for adults 21 and older.

The produce forecast this week is corn, tomatoes, peaches, blueberries, peppers, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, kale and cabbage.

Visit www.facebook.com/bathfarmersmarketpa.