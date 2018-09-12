Members of the Moore Township Land Preservation board discussed details regarding Schiavone Park at this month’s meeting. This piece of property located at 797 Bushkill Road, Bath was purchased by Moore Township from a man by the name of Dr. Schiavone, to ensure that it be protected from any possible plans of development. The property houses two ponds and a portion of Bushkill Creek, making it more vital that the land be protected. Moore Township has worked tirelessly to preserve this land while also working towards developing their new project, “Schiavone Park,” for the public to enjoy. The park will be an area of open woodlands for fishing, picnicking and wildlife enjoyment for individuals to partake in free-of-charge. With this project, the township has requested grants in co-operation with the Northampton County Municipal Park Development Program. With efforts from the Moore Township Public Works Department and community members, the township plans to install a new parking lot at the park, as well as create two walkways and repair fencing, which will be done by Tri-Boro Fencing. Along with this, four picnic tables, eight concrete benches from Park N Pool Corporation, column repairs, and a kiosk installation will be added.

Once a property line is set for the park’s development, the remainder of unused land will be sold to a buyer. The board has recommended that over 15 acres be used for the park and the rest be sold. The buyer of the land is allowed to build one home, which will have a driveway (placement and regulations of driveway done by Keystone Engineering). The buyer must keep the rest of the land as agricultural.

The Moore Township Land Preservation Board also touched on their other project, Appalachian Park on Skunk Road in Bath. Plans to enlarge the current parking lot are in the works along with the installation of a new gate, an information kiosk, a concrete picnic table and a roof to cover it.

Aside from the progression of township projects, the success of previous electronic recycling events has resulted in another, which will be located in Wind Gap this upcoming October. Along with this, Northampton Community College plans to have a household hazardous waste disposal event in October as well. More details to come on both events.