The borough of Bath had their bi-monthly council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 12. District Attorney John Morganelli presented to council his recommendations for the town of Bath. His goal is to receive feedback on what programs or town meetings Bath would best benefit from. Meeting topics can range from drug awareness to sexual assault and bullying. Morganelli’s mission is to focus on small towns because he feels they are not always given the attention they deserve. The members of Bath would be given the opportunity to provide feedback about the meetings and topics, giving everyone an equal opportunity to voice their opinion. Elected officials plan to be on the grounds working with the people to help with the progression of the town.

Members of council continued the meeting with the discussion of parking enforcements that will be set for around Bath. Each member went through the motor vehicles the borough building will be setting its parking lot to 30 minute parking, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays will be free. There will be no overnight parking allowed.

Mayor Mirabito shared that the pothole at Washington and E. Northampton Street will be fixed by the Water Authority as soon as weather permits.

The Bath Borough Council did their first official reading of the 2019 budget fund. Requests were taken for the draft of estimated expenditures. The budget fund laid out estimated amounts for auditing services, engineering services, public safety, and other necessary funds for Bath in 2019. The expected budget pass and finalization is expected to be before Thanksgiving 2018.

It has been announced that the state police will be leading the Bath Halloween parade on Oct. 23. Trick-or-treat has been set for Oct. 31.

Council narrowed down the list of “Bath Motto” submissions to nine finalists. The winner was Charles McIlhaney with the motto, “Bath, History Nestled with Friendship.” McIlhaney will be presented with his prizes at October’s council meeting.

Bath has been chosen as one of the top four municipalities to receive the “Community of Distinction” award by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

Council would like to remind everyone that on Oct. 6 and 7 the fire company will be holding their third annual basket social. On Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the community will have the opportunity to purchase old borough furniture at the old Borough Hall on Washington Street.