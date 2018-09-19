A year after raising money to help the Lehigh Valley Zoo open its endangered giraffe and African exhibit, the children in the East Allen Township Youth Summer Camp once again raised money to help the local zoo build a home for two very playful North American otters.

Thanks to the donations raised by the more than 150 children in the program, otters Naya and Luani will have a brand new home that closely resembles their natural river habitat. The new exhibit will have trees, logs, and water for the otters to play in.

North American otters are becoming scarce due to hunting and pollution. They have nearly disappeared from the world’s freshwater habitats. Exhibits like the one the children are helping fund are instrumental to ensuring the otter population does not go extinct.

Nancy McCuller, Development Assistant for the zoo, could not thank the children enough.

“We are so delighted,” she said. “[The] kids were instrumental in helping us put the exhibit in.”

The two top donors were presented tickets to the zoo and stuffed otter toys. They made the lives of Naya and Luani better, McCuller said.

This is the second year the summer camp, under program director Chuck Frantz, has raised money for the zoo. Overall, the children have raised over $3,500.

“We have a great program,” said township manager Brent Green. “We look forward to future years of it.”

There is more than another year of summer camp the children have to look forward to: McCuller said the zoo is hoping for otter pups by spring.