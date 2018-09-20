Following the widening of Route 329 and the construction of storm water drainage ponds in Howertown Park, Allen Township is being required by the state to seek out additional recreational land.

The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is requiring the township to set aside recreational land equal in size to the land lost to Howertown Park by the recent construction. The reasoning for this requirement, township manager Ilene Eckhart explained, is because Howertown Park was funded by a land-water conservation fund from the state and the National Park Service in the 1970s.

The township, Eckhart said, was not aware of this requirement during the planning process. Now, it is in discussion with the state to determine how much land must be set aside.

The selected property must meet National Park standards, meaning it cannot be woodlands or wetlands. It must be used for “active recreation.”

There are no fines from the state and no definite timeline or deadline. Eckhart admitted that the entire process will “most likely take several years.”

The requirement frustrated some supervisors.

“In essence, by helping PennDOT [with the road work], it is costing the township,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler.

Some early plans are already being discussed. Engineer Bob Cox proposed the possibility of modifying the ponds with underground infiltration and filling them in, thereby giving the township back its park land.

“There is technology available for that,” he said.