Over 50 fire trucks, lights ablaze and sirens blaring, rolled through the borough of Northampton during the Northampton Borough Fire Department’s inaugural block party.

The block party was held on Washington Avenue in front of the Alliance Fire Company. Visitors could get up close to ladder trucks, pumpers, rescue boats, and even antique engines from the turn of the 20th century. Volunteer firefighters from over 20 municipalities showed off their equipment and gear for a panel of judges and even some young aspiring firefighters.

There was plenty of food being served by the Alliance Fire Company, as well as a beer garden where visitors could sit back, relax, and admire the shining fire trucks lining the street. For children, there were games, prize wheels, and candy. Some dawned plastic red helmets and spent time petting Ember, the two-year old Northampton Fire Department Dalmatian.

There were plenty of cheers (and sirens) when the parade of over 50 trucks took off from Washington Avenue, ventured through the municipal complex, and came back through the center of town via Main Street. There were several Northampton County fire departments in attendance, including Allen Township, East Allen Township, and Nazareth. However, fire departments came from as far away as Shartlesville and Bowmanstown.

The Northampton Fire Department and Chief Keith Knoblach led off the parade, showing off the department’s brand new Pearce Enforcer Pumper, which was dedicated during the event.

For many in Northampton, the block party was an opportunity to meet the men and women dedicating their time and their lives to the safety of the borough. And, based on the big smiles and excited waves as the fire trucks made their way through the borough, there may be a few members of the crowd that wait anxiously to one day follow in their footsteps.