Content submitted by Scott Little

State Rep. Marcia Hahn (R-Bushkill Township) invites senior citizens, their families and caregivers to her annual Senior Expo on Friday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company, 155 Firehouse Drive, Nazareth.

“My staff and I are looking forward to again spending time with our neighbors and friends who come out every year,” Hahn said. “With nearly 70 vendors scheduled to attend, this event is a great opportunity for them to check out the many local, state and federal service providers that are available.”

The Lehigh Valley Hospital Network will provide free flu shots. Anyone wishing to be vaccinated simply needs to show proof of identity. Door prizes will be awarded and light refreshments will be served.

Questions about this or any state government issue should call Hahn’s district office at 610-746-2100.