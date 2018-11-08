The Borough of Bath passed its 2019 budget, with council unanimously approving it during their Monday, November 5 meeting. Residents will be happy to hear that the annual budget comes with no tax increase.

In addition to taxes remaining steady, the budget also makes room for road work and public works projects. Throughout 2019, residents will see more paved roads. Council President Mark Saginario said that 2019 will present the borough’s public works team with a “very busy season.”

The expansion of road work in the borough has also been made possible thanks to inter-municipal cooperation between Bath and Upper Nazareth Township. Throughout the year, the two municipalities have been working together to pave local roads. During their November 5 meeting, council voted to move this relationship forward by approving the joint submission between Bath and Upper Nazareth for a road paving equipment grant.

“We have never had anything like this with our neighboring municipalities,” said Mayor Fiorella Mirabito.

Finally, during the November 5 meeting, resident Derrick Dewaney appeared once again before council to follow up on his concerns about flooding in the alley behind his and his neighbors’ homes.

Pavlov Place, an alley that runs from Main Street to Silk Mill Street, continues to flood following its recent repaving.

“This was not a concern or care of mine until this occurred,” said Dewaney. “We are all retaining water on our property which was not there before.”

While Saginario said that the situation is not ideal, he added that the borough couldn’t fix the personal property of everyone inconvenienced following roadwork.

Dewaney said he may have to consider legal options to resolve this issue.

“You are claiming there is an issue and the borough caused it,” responded borough solicitor James Kratz. “We are not in agreement.”

Other news in Bath: