Today we remember our veterans-those who have fought and currently fight for our country. Lehigh Township Elementary School wanted to do something special for local veterans by inviting them to the school’s gym for a special commemorative event. On Nov. 12 around 9:30 a.m., faculty, staff, and students of Lehigh Township Elementary filled the school’s gym wearing their red, white and blue. Students watched in awe as veterans- some dressed in their professional uniforms carrying flags-processed into the gym with family members by their sides.

Principal Cassandra Herr started off the ceremony with a quote from Brodi Ashton that stated, “Heroes are made by the paths they choose, not the powers they are graced with,” fitting for this special day. Herr went on with the presentations by having each veteran introduce themselves, state their rank, and introduce the family members they were with.

The students were eager to learn about each visitor and hear about what they had to share. One by one, the veterans talked about what they’ve done, the history of Veteran’s Day-formally known as Armistice Day-, the processes they went through in basic military training, an explanation of P.O.W. M.I.A., and a demonstration of flag folding at a ceremonial burial.

Students were invited to participate in a question and answer portion of the presentation, giving them the opportunity to learn even more from the visiting veterans. Everybody in attendance was grateful for the time spent with these incredible Americans. Sergeant Jonathan Wolfel, who served in Vietnam, ended the presentation with encouraging words for the students to takeaway: “You are our future. Make the world a better place,” he stated. “It’s never too early to start. I am counting on you,” Wolfel concluded.

Thank you to all our veterans.