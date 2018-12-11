During their Thursday, December 6 workshop meeting, the Northampton Borough Council approved the borough’s preliminary budget for 2019. The budget does not include a tax increase and provides for a general fund of $6,311,320.

The budget, which was planned by borough manager LeRoy Brobst and his staff, went through several iterations and council reviews before being approved.

Members of council thanked the borough staff for their work on the budget.

“You were right in thanking the staff,” Brobst told them. “They keep me on the straight and narrow.”

Among some of the costs planned for in the budget are costs for sewer and storm water improvements under MS4 regulations. A total of $1,465,000 has been allocated to the sewer authority for 2019. Currently, Gilmore & Associates is conducting an analysis of Dry Run Creek wetlands and surveying property lines in the hope to widen streams so wastewater treatments do not enter the Lehigh River. Come 2019, there will be similar MS4 projects the borough must pay for.

The budget will be properly advertised for adoption.

In other news:

Paul Pugielli of Brown & Brown of Lehigh Valley presented an insurance policy dividend check of $17,473.08 to the borough.

“I do not remember giving out a larger dividend,” he said.

Insurance dividends across Northampton County, he added, are high.

“Going forward, we should continue to see some nice dividends.”

Police Chief Bryan Kadingo will be reviewing handicapped parking areas throughout the borough and make recommendations on signs that may no longer be necessary.

While this is part of a borough ordinance, council wanted to approve it publicly so that the public is aware.

The Northampton Fire Department’s Santa Run will be held on December 15, starting at noon.

Gifts for the run are being accepted at the Northampton Fire Department from Wednesday, December 12 until Friday, December 14, from 6 until 8 p.m.

“The look on the kids’ faces when Santa comes off the truck is priceless,” said Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr.