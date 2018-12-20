Gene Clater, chair of Allen Township’s Planning Commission, announced that he will step down from the Planning Commission at the conclusion of his term at the end of the year. He made this announcement to the Allen Township Board of Supervisors during their meeting on December 11.

“After 40 years, it is time,” Clater told the board.

In addition to his 40 years on the Planning Commission, Clater also served the township as a past supervisor, a Zoning Hearing Board member, a member of the fire company, an EMT, a paramedic, a zoning officer, and a member of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

“I do not know how you find the words to thank somebody for 40 years,” said Supervisor Larry Oberly. “Many people are indebted to you.”

Supervisor Gary Behler, who served on the Planning Commission with Clater, also thanked him for his dedication to the community.

“[The township] is in a much better place now than we would be,” he said.

Although Clater will be stepping down at the end of the year, the Board of Supervisors gave him permission to conclude a transportation study that is still ongoing with the LVPC.

In other news, township resident George Weaver brought up concerns about the dangers posed at the intersection of Route 329 and Weaversville Road. The shoulder of the road, Weaver said, is nearly as big as a lane, causing drivers on Route 329 to mistake it as a turning lane onto Weaversville Road. Numerous times, he said, he has been run off the road by these drivers. Township Manager Ilene Eckhart acknowledged the same has happened to her and she has brought up the concern with PennDOT. Construction at the intersection has not yet been completed due to rain. PennDOT says construction will pick back up again in the spring of 2019. Until that time, the township may request barrels be added to the shoulder of the road. Finally, supervisors approved the donation of 14.4 acres of land along the Hokendauqua Creek from the Kreidersville Land Company. Following up on their discussion from a previous meeting, supervisors chose to forgo an appraisal, which would cost $2,400. “Why should we use taxpayer money?” asked Supervisor Dale Hassler.

Instead of an appraisal, supervisors agreed to add a clause in the contract that would hold them harmless should something happen with the land.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on December 27 at 7 p.m.