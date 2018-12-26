Northampton public works employee Stephen Kiss was honored by Northampton Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst and members of the Northampton Borough Council for thirty years of employment. Kiss, Northampton’s Chief Borough Mechanic, was given a watch by Brobst and council during their meeting on Thursday, December 20.

“To do anything for 30 years is an accomplishment,” Brobst told Kiss.

Members of council applauded Kiss for his lengthy career, during which time he helped service the borough’s police, fire, and other emergency vehicles.

“It is a career to be proud of,” said Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr.

In other news, council also granted final approval of the 2019 budget, which does not include a tax increase for residents.

Council also discussed the borough’s new rental ordinance, which will go into effect in 2019. Registration notices will be sent to over 900 units on January 2. All landlords must pay registration fees by March 31.

However, Brobst expressed worry in regards to the workload the borough’s zoning officers and administrative staff will have to pick up.

“I do not know how we are going to deal with the glut of calls,” he said.

Finally, Lopsonzski, Sr. spoke to the council about potentially seeking funding for a parking garage near Main Street. Only a small amount of public parking spots are currently available for uptown’s businesses.

He said a parking garage could make the area “three to four times better” than it already is. He said both business owners and nearby residents would benefit, with parking permits for residents and increased foot traffic for businesses.

Lopsonzski, Sr. said he is working on scheduling a meeting with State Representative Zach Mako about the topic.

“At least give it a credible review,” he told council. “At least we tried.”