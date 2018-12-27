It’s that time of year again when the homeless veterans need our help. We took 12 mats on Nov. 23 to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown. These mats will give them some comfort and help keep them warm and dry. We have been making mats since July 2016, and have donated 83 mats to date. We took the month of December off but will be meeting in January again to prep and weave mats at Mountain View Wesleyan Church located at 1001 Deemer Road, Bath. We meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Benders Church, 975 Benders Church Road Pen Argyl. We still need your help in many ways, like collecting colored bags, prepping the bags, by cutting, opening, tying and crouch and weaving them. There are many steps that can be done at home at your leisure which would be a real big help for us. Call the church for more information at 610-759-7553 and leave your number for Gloria Koch to call you back.

Men and teenagers are welcome to help prep and weave as well. If you are bored this winter just give us a call and we will keep you busy until spring.

We now sell the plastic bag mats and use the money to buy shoes and socks for the veterans. We are requesting a $50 donation for 6 x 4 ft. mats which make great gifts for sports, camping, hunting, the beach, etc. There are also 3 x 2 ft. door mats available with a donation request of $25 and tote bags available for $25. Please let us know if you have any color preferences and we will see what we can do. Lastly, there are many sizes of orange tree stand markers for hunters available. Lattemann’s Deli has all of these items on display for purchase. We will also teach you how to crochet a mat with the plarn (plastic bag yarn) if you are interested in learning.

As you can see from the pictures, these mats have quite a bit of white in them so we are in great need of colored bags to make colorful mats. We are also in need of unused sample bottles of products; just put them in the plastic bag bin at Lattemann’s Deli & Corner Store or any of the churches.

Many thanks to all the faithful people who make it possible to help our veterans for their service for our freedom.