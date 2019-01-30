During their meeting on Tuesday, January 22, Allen Township Supervisors voiced support 4-1 to defer a right-of-way requirement and acknowledge a plan extension for Jaindl-Watson’s proposed warehouse between Seemsville and Howertown Roads.

Jaindl-Watson is having difficulty obtaining a right-of-way for the southbound right-turn lane that will be needed at Howertown Road.

“I understand the difficulty they are having,” said Supervisor Larry Oberly. He said the requirement should be waived until the development comes to “full fruition.” He suggested that a traffic study be done again after that time to see whether the road still warrants the turning lane.

Supervisor Gary Behler said he is in favor of the turning lane, but only if “the developer and [land] owner can get together without the township.”

Supervisor Dale Hassler said the requirement should be deferred “at least three years.” He said he is personally not in favor of adding a third lane, which he said could interfere with emergency vehicles.

Only Supervisor Bruce Frack voiced opposition to the deferment.

Township solicitor Lincoln Treadwell will negotiate a timeline with the developers.

In other news, Allen Township supervisors voted to renew their municipal trash and recycling contract with Advanced Disposal for a three-year term at the cost of $1,120,000.

Supervisors opted for manual collection. Automatic collection would add a cost of $200,000 for new garbage cans.

The garbage rate will not be modified over the three-year contract and pick-up days will remain the same.

Supervisors also heard from officers of the Bath-East Allen Sports association, which will be merging with the Allen Township Youth Association under the new name Bath-Allen.

With younger athletes, Eric Miller of East Allen says organizers will be able to grow the program “from the ground up” and offer more sports programs like basketball, soccer, and flag football.

He said this organization would give young athletes an alternative to the crowded Northampton Athletic Association.