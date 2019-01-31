Following their appearance before the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors in December, engineers and representatives from Jaindl-Watson once again appeared before the board on Thursday, January 24 seeking partial waivers for their relocation of Seemsville Road. This relocation will accommodate the proposed warehouse in Allen Township between Seemsville and Howertown Roads.

Waivers Jaindl-Watson was seeking included curbing and landscape buffering.

Supervisors previously expressed concerns about waiving curbing along Old Seemsville Road’s southern cul-de-sac. Water would collect and drain into a basin designed for a 500-year-storm. With curbing, an inlet pipe would need to be dropped into the cul-de-sac. All of the water would go to the same basin.

Supervisors said they would prefer curbs be added to prevent erosion.

The second waiver was for landscape buffering around a new retention basin. Only a fence is required, but East Allen would prefer shrubbery.

Jaindl-Watson agreed to these requests and supervisors granted the partial waivers with their conditions. Only Supervisor Georgiann Hunsicker voted against the waivers.

An intermunicipal agreement between Allen and East Allen is still being drafted by township solicitors.

“We need to make absolutely sure that the township is not going to have any responsibility when it comes to this plan,” said township solicitor Joseph Piperato.