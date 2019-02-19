The National Rifle Association’s award-winning crime prevention and personal safety seminar, Refuse To Be A Victim®, will be held April 27 at Bethany Wesleyan Church located at 675 Blue Mountain Drive in Cherryville. The program will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration is $10 for Lehigh Township residents and $25 for non-residents. The course will be instructed by three Lehigh Township police officers.

Developed in response to nationwide requests for crime prevention seminars, Refuse To Be A Victim seminar teaches easy-to-understand methods you can use to increase awareness and prevent criminal confrontation. In just four hours, you will get the tools you need to develop your own personal safety strategy, including information about:

The psychology of the criminal mind

Home and phone security

Automobile and travel security

Personal and technological security

Self-defense devices and training options and more

Since 1993, Refuse To Be A Victim has been endorsed by law enforcement members throughout the United States for its positive impact. With more than 7,000 instructors, seminars have been held in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago.

To register, email pmirabile@lehightownship.com or register online at https://www.nrainstructors.org/Search.aspx.