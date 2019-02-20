Catholic schools across the United States celebrated their annual Catholic Schools Week- a week focused on the value of Catholic education and the impact it has on communities. This year’s theme “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed” was the basis for many of the school-wide activities that took place. Sacred Heart School in Bath and Holy Family in Nazareth were a few of the many Catholic schools that partook in the events celebrating the value of their education. This year, many schools in the Diocese of Allentown were faced with snow storms resulting in many scheduling rearrangements. Regardless, parents and parishioners were eager to participate in the fun. Both schools hosted an open house for families and parishioners to witness the wonderful work the faculty and students have done.
Sacred Heart School in Bath had a wide array of events planned for the week. They kicked off their Catholic Schools Week a “Celebrate our Community” event that included pastriesfor parents and prayer partners. The students were given a dress-down day during the week as a part of this “Celebrate our Students Day” and their annual Skateaway night in Bethlehem. One Catholic Schools Week event was dedicated to “Celebrating our Nation.” The students dressed in red, white and blue, made donations to Wounded Warriors, were taught how to properly fold an American flag, and prayed the rosary as a school for peace in our nation. “Celebrate Vocations Day” included the National Honor Society induction for students as well as a saints wax museum in some of the classrooms. The faculty and staff were also honored during Catholic Schools Week. “Celebrate Faculty and Staff Day” included a talent showcase from the students, a staff luncheon, and a movie night sponsored by the HSA.
Holy Family in Nazareth participated in “Celebrating our Community Day” with a prayer service amongst all grades as well as an Action Karate program for the students, a luncheon for faculty, and a presentation for Prismic Magic for the students. During “Celebrate our Students Day” the students dressed down in Holy Family’s blue and gold colors and watched a “mad science” presentation. They also enjoyed a religion bee and watching the eighth graders face the teachers/parents in a volleyball game.
During “Celebrate Our Nation Day,” Ahtbkr Alan St. Jean and Author Chrysa Smith present- ed to the school. The school planned a Crime Victims Council Assembly along with a visit from a therapy dog. “Celebrate Vocations Day” included parent visitation, a talent show, and a seventh vs. eighth grade basketball game.
Holy Family closed their Catholic Schools Week celebrations with their annual “Wacky Olympics” in which students compete in various races and games to earn points for their grades.
Although the snow meant a lot of rescheduling for the schools, Catholic Schools Week was a success. Many parents, students, and faculty members were proud of the work their schools have done and enjoyed celebrating the value of Catholic school education.