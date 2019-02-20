During “Celebrate Our Nation Day,” Ahtbkr Alan St. Jean and Author Chrysa Smith present- ed to the school. The school planned a Crime Victims Council Assembly along with a visit from a therapy dog. “Celebrate Vocations Day” included parent visitation, a talent show, and a seventh vs. eighth grade basketball game.

Holy Family closed their Catholic Schools Week celebrations with their annual “Wacky Olympics” in which students compete in various races and games to earn points for their grades.