During the monthly meeting of the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors, Borough Manager Brent Green presented two grant opportunities the municipality has the opportunity to pursue. Both grants would enhance township parks and facilities.

The first grant is a Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Grant. The $250,000 grant, which requires a $150,000 match from the township’s developer rec fee, would be used toward Jacksonville Park improvements.

Among the planned improvements would be relocated parking areas, a new playground unit, a new bathroom in the pavilion, lighting, and security.

A masterplan for these improvements has already been developed. Green says this plan may make the township’s grant application more competitive.

Green is hopeful that the park, which dates back to the 1970s, would be selected for the funds.

“It [would be] a better facility,” he said.

The board unanimously approved for Green to move forward with the application.

A second, smaller grant also caught the township’s attention.

The Lehigh Valley Greenways Mini Grant is a $10,000 grant that requires a $10,000 match from the township’s developer rec fee.

If selected, the township would use the funds for pollution reduction on 24 acres of land located in Bicentennial Park. Green infrastructure would be developed to handle stormwater.

In other news, the township explored opportunities for funding to demolish the abandoned Weaversville Secure Treatment Facility. The property has experienced a string of break-ins and vandalism.

The township has a $220,000 grant that expires next year. However, the grant is only enough to demolish one building on the two-building property.

The property’s main building has an estimated demolition cost of $300,000, while the property’s farmhouse would cost $50,000 to remove. A residual oil tank must also be removed at a cost of $15,000.

Supervisor Roger Unangst and the board authorized Green to put the demolition work out for bid. However, Unangst also asked that Green get in touch with state representatives.

“I was under the impression that we would not be left hung out to dry [by the state],” he said.

Finally, the board rejected the City of Bethlehem’s request that they pay for 1,000 feet of a waterline extension on Mud Lane. The extension and improvements are part of a Jaindl warehouse project in Allen Township.

“It is not our headache,” said Unangst.

Green said the move would set a “bad precedent” and is not something the township has budgeted.

The board authorized solicitor Joseph Piperato to write a letter rejecting the request.