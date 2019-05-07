The newly merged Bath Allen Youth Club officially kicked off the season on Saturday, May 4 with a fun-filled opening day at Howertown Park.

The Bath Allen Youth Club was formed by merging the Allen Township Youth Association with the Bath East Allen Youth Club as a way to spark more interest and grow the sports programs in Allen Township and surrounding areas.

Club president Eric Miller started off the day with opening statements, thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication.

Bath councilmembers Barry Fenstermaker and Frank Hesch were present to show their support, also in attendance was Mayor of Bath Fiorella Reginelli Mirabito who commended and thanked all of the parents, coaches and volunteers for their efforts in making this dream a reality.

Also in attendance were past presidents of the Bath East Allen Youth Club, Jim Beenders and Ed Johnson.

Diane Donaher presented a $2,500 Youth Athletic Facility Improvement grant on behalf of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

With lots of food, activities, a 50/50 raffle, baked goods, vendors, and of course baseball, there was something for every member of the family at this inaugural season celebration.