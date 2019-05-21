The Bath Farmers’ Market kicked off the opening of their 12th season with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 17 at Keystone Park. Those present included the mayor of Bath, Fiorella Reginelli-Mirabito, council members Barry Fenstermaker, Carol Bear-Heckman and Phyllis Andrews as well as representatives from Buy Fresh Buy Local of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Lauren Spence, AVP from the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce served as the MC for the event and Sarah Fulton, Market Manager, had the honor of cutting the ribbon. Fulton, who is also an integral part of planning the annual market, believes that farmers’ markets are a way to promote healthy foods, preserve farms and the local economy and to further the relationship between consumers and producers of the community.

Allison Czapp, Director of Buy Fresh Buy Local and her colleague Ellen Underwood, Outreach Coordinator for the organization, were in attendance and endorse not only the quality of the products offered at the local markets but the convenience and availability of fresh foods during the season.

The Bath Farmers’ Market was established in 2008 and is a producer-only market featuring a wide range of foods and goods representing the region. The farmers’ market is now open every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. through September 27 at Keystone Park in Bath.