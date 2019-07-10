On Monday, July 8, the Borough of Bath celebrated one year with the Pennsylvania State Police. State Police began law enforcement in the borough in 2018 after the borough ended its contract with the Colonial Regional Police Department.

It was a decision that weighed heavily on councilmembers and Mayor Fiorella Mirabito at the time. However, one year later, Mayor Mirabito says moving to the State Police was the “best decision we ever made.”

Sergeant Brian Roberts, Lieutenant Dennis Long, and Trooper Nathan Branosky were in during the anniversary reception. Council, troopers, and residents enjoyed cake and watched a slideshow outlining State Police history. Residents also had the opportunity to mingle with the troopers and ask questions.

“I could not be happier,” added Mayor Mirabito.

Council President Mark Saginario agreed.

“Council had a very tough decision,” he said. “But State Police have continued to exceed our expectations.”

The State Police have taken an active role in the community. Troopers give the borough regular reports on crime activity, in addition to leading a bi-monthly neighborhood watch group.

Mayor Mirabito encouraged residents to remember that the State Police are their police. She reminded residents to reach out to them directly if they ever see or hear anything of concern.

“We look forward to the future of the State Police,” said Borough Manager Brad Flynn.