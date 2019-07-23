For the fourteenth year, dozens of motorcycles zoomed up Route 512 in Bath for an important cause. On Saturday, July 20, the Bath Fire Social Hall held its annual Bikers Remembering Bikers event. The motorcycle ride, in honor of fallen bikers, raises funds for Dream Come True Blue Ridge Chapter. Dream Come True has granted hundreds of critically and terminally ill children their dreams to travel, meet celebrities, and get exciting bedroom makeovers.

The event was started by “Big” Al Warner. It has since been kept alive by Jimmy Pasquariello, president of the Bath Social Hall.

Even Saturday’s extreme heat did not keep bikers away. They gathered in the coolness of the social hall where they laughed, ate, and spent time with “Dream” children Sean Miller and Madison Brown. There were also raffle prizes and a 50/50.

“[This event] is fantastic,” said Dr. Ed Miller, board member for the Blue Ridge Chapter. “Dreams are expensive…[and] this event has raised close to $100,000 for us over the years.”

Miller said 100 percent of the money raised goes to the children. The non-profit is run only by volunteers.

A lot of children, he said, wish to go to Disney World. Meanwhile, organizations like PenTelaData and Penn’s Peak help schedule celebrity meet-and-greets. Dream Come True makes sure the dream extends to the entire immediate family, too.

“It is a time in which they can go and not worry about anything,” he said.

“This is what matters,” Pasquariello said before the bikers started their ride. He had Madison and Sean by his side. “We have two of the greatest kids in the world.”

State Representative Marcia Hahn, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, Borough Manager Brad Flynn, and Councilwoman Phyllis Andrews were in attendance to see the bikers off. Sean and Madison, with smiles on their faces, also waved to the riders as they passed by on what some jokingly said would be a “short, cool ride.”

Miller praised Pasquariello’s dedication, perseverance, and passion for helping the children of Dream Come True.

“Jimmy is a great guy,” said Miller. “I hope they can continue with [the event].”

And continue making more dreams a reality.

Those who were unable to make the event but would still like to support Dream Come True Blue Ridge Chapter can make a check payable to the organization and send it to the Bath Fire Social Hall. They can also visit www.dreamcometrue-brc.org.

Thus far the funds raised at this year’s event total almost $3,000.