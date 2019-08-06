Downtown Nazareth was filled with the vibrant sound of live music and tempting aromas of festival foods on Saturday, August 3 at the 12th Annual Martin on Main celebration.

Food trucks and art vendors lined downtown Nazareth as music from three stages provided the soundtrack for the day.

Those attending happily strolled down Main Street appreciating the works of over 50 artisans, sampling beers and libations and enjoying goods from local restaurants and businesses.

The main stage, located at the town’s center circle, hosted over 10 musical performances throughout the day, beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m. C.F. Martin & Co. donated a 50th Anniversary Woodstock guitar to be raffled off at $5 per ticket which was displayed with other guitars next to their tent. Scott Follweiler, Artist and Event Manager, spoke with pride as he described his experience working at the guitar company, stressing that he believes in the Martin way of “not many, but much;” taking pride in your craft and sharing it with the world. Michael Dickenson, a wood buyer for C.F. Martin & Co., was on hand to answer questions and explain the different woods and processes involved in choosing the right quality materials for their instruments. Dickenson has traveled all over the world to find different types of wood for the company.

The event, hosted by C.F. Martin & Co., The Unofficial Martin Guitar Forum, The Nazareth-Bath Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Borough, is boasted as the largest event of the year for the town.

C.F. Martin & Co. was founded in 1833 and has been family-owned and operated for six generations, leading the acoustic guitar market with its signature sound and unmatched craftsmanship.