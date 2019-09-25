The Northampton High School Class of 1954 presented a $1,000 check to the Northampton Area Food Bank today, Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The Class of ’54 had their 65th class reunion in August. Being their final reunion, they chose to donate their leftover funds. Kelly Frantz accepted the check on behalf of the food bank.

The Northampton Area Food Bank formed in 1992 by a group of local churches, initially helping around 50 families. Today, the food bank has over 500 families registered and serves an average of 400-450 families a month. The food bank is currently in dire need of the following items: canned soup, canned or boxed potatoes, peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and sauce, baked beans, canned meats, beef stew and tuna fish.

Donations can be made in person or sent through the mail to:

Northampton Area Food Bank

1601 Canal Street

Northampton, PA 18067.

For more information on making donations, please contact 610-262-8030 or email donate@northamptonareafoodbank.org.